Ayeza Khan celebrates 19 years of Devdas, reenacting Aishwarya Rai’s dance

Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan, who has the most fan following on social media, has recorded a video dancing like Indian actress Aishwarya Rai on a popular song from the movie ‘Devdas’, which is being well received by her fans.

Actress Ayeza Khan is at the height of her fame these days and through her super hit dramas and beautiful photo shoots has become a superstar in the eyes and the heartbeat of fans.

Ayeza Khan keeps sharing her new beautiful photos and videos on her social media account on Instagram to keep fans updated with her day-to-day happenings. Since Ayeza Khan stepped into the world of TikTok, her short viral videos have become largely popular with her fans.

Ayeza Khan, who has 9.5 million followers on Instagram, has shared a short video to her Instagram story in which she can be seen sitting on steps as the popular Indian song ‘Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka’ plays in the background. The actress is donned in a beautiful pink formal dress, wearing make-up and elegant jewelry.

This video was made by the ‎Meray Paas Tum Ho actress on the 19th anniversary of the popular film ‘Devdas’.