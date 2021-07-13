Ayeza Khan expresses her desire to meet Madhuri Dixit

Popular Pakistani showbiz industry actress Ayeza Khan is also a fan of Indian actress Madhuri Dixit and expressed her desire to meet her.

Actress Ayeza Khan has shared a few photos of herself in the guise of Madhuri Dixit on her Instagram account. Ayeza Khan has a similar look to that of Madhuri’s in her famous song ‘Eik Do Teen’ from the movie ‘Tezaab’.

Besides sharing a picture of herself, the ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ actress also shared the original photo of Madhuri Dixit on her Instagram account.

“Eik Do Teeeeeen…”

Or “Dev Babuu!”

This is exactly what comes to my mind every time I hear the name Madhuri Dixit.” she wrote while sharing the photo.

“When you look at her, you feel that Dil To Pagal Hay.” she wrote, praising Madhuri.

“Oh what an exciting time that was. We have been blessed to see and dance along to Madhuri Dixit. What a phenomenal dancer and what an amazing actor, who could shake your heart with just a tear in her eyes.” Ayeza Khan recalled.

Expressing her desire to meet Madhuri, Ayeza Khan wrote, “It was a dream to be able to dress up as her. I wish I could meet her and let her know, how beautiful she is, and how she had been such a huge inspiration for me throughout my career and how she would rejuvenate my love for the screen every time I watched one of her movies! This one is for you my love”

It should be noted that Ayeza Khan is at the height of her fame these days and through her super hit dramas and beautiful photo shoots she has become a superstar in the eyes and the heartbeat of fans.

Ayeza Khan holds a special place in the Pakistan showbiz industry and is considered by fans to be a well-rounded, beautiful, dignified and significant actress.