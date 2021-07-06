Dananeer Mobeen terms Pakhtun culture as the ‘best’ one

Pakistani blogger Dananeer Mobeen, who has emerged as an overnight internet sensation around the world, including on Pakistani social media, has shared her beautiful new photo on social media, which is being well received by her followers.

Dananeer is very active on social media and frequently shares her new beautiful photo shoots with her fans which are well liked by audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

Dananeer has shared a beautiful photo of herself in which she can be seen donned in a beautiful Pakhtun cultural ornament of pearls ‘Matha Patti’ and is also wearing a dupatta on her head.

“Every culture is beautiful, but there’s no culture like mine!” said the blogger in the caption of her post.

Dananeer’s post has been liked more than 132,000 times so far while all her fans and followers are praising her culture in the comments section.