Do you recognize which celebrity it is in this childhood photograph?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 01:01 pm
childhood photograph

From time to time Pakistani actors share their childhood photos on social media which fans love immensely. Similarly, another popular actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Hania Aamir has shared a memorable childhood photograph of hers.

Do you know which Pakistani actress it is in the picture below?

The little girl in the photo has a naughty smile on her face, and she is dressed in a yellow formal attire.

This childhood photo was shared by actress Hania Aamir on Instagram which was liked by a large number of fans.

