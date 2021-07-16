Famed Indian TV Actress Surekha Sikri Breaths Her Last At 75

Veteran Indian actress Surekha Sikri has passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai on Friday due to a cardiac arrest.

According to a statement by her manager, “Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram.”

Soon after the news broke out, several Indian television stars and Bollywood celebrities paid tributes to the late actress, as they remembered her power-packed performances. Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Shukla, Anubhav Sinha and many others expressed their grief on social media.

Surekha Sikri began to shine in the industry after Balika Vadhu which was a hit for her career. The veteran actor mostly played the cunning grandmother in the television series for eight years.

The actress first appeared on the silver screen in the 1978 film Kissa Kursi Ka. From there on, she went on to gain recognition for her roles in films like Govind Nihalani’s Tamas, Shyam Benegal’s Mammo and Sardari Begum.

In the 90s, she prominently starred in television shows like Banegi Apni Baat and Just Mohabbat.

She played the queen named Kalyani Devi in Balika Vadhu who rules with an iron fist but gradually softens up towards the heroine Anandi.

Lastly, Sikri had appeared in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories where she starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. She played a bed-ridden patient who is lost in her world.