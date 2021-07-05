Fans from across the border catch Asim Azhar’s attention

Asim Azhar‘s song ‘Ghalat Fehmi’, the most popular singer of the Pakistani music industry, has also gained a lot of fame and recognition across the border.

The singer recently shared a video on his Twitter account in which some boys from Delhi are sitting and singing Asim Azhar’s song ‘Ghalat Fehmi’ in a jamming session, with drums and other musical instruments.

He said in his tweet, “..some very talented boys from somewhere in Delhi I’m told. God bless & border paar se pyaar”

The singer mentioned that he came across this video on the internet and it made his day.

In his tweet, he also expressed love and affection from across the border for the boys in the video.

It may be recalled that Asim Azhar‘s song was included in the Pakistani film ‘Superstar’ which was released in August 2020.