Fiancé Ahsan Pampers Ill Minal Khan In The Hospital

The newly-engaged power couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran usually spend their quality time together when it comes to partying, clubbing or having dinner and lunch dates.

But, this time, both Minal and Ahsan were spotted at a hospital as the actor shared a picture with her wife-to-be on Instagram, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Fans of the beloved couple are curious that what leads to the actress’ bad health and poured in sincere prayers for her.

Earlier, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram made their bond more official and strong as they exchanged rings in a star-studded ceremony.

They took to social media to announce the happy news with fans and followers. They also shared some gorgeous photos from their engagement ceremony.

On her auspicious day, Minal was looking drop-dead gorgeous in light green hand-embroidered traditional dress that glorified her desi charm. Meanwhile, her fiancé Mohsin Ikram looked dashing in an all-white ensemble.

In an adorable picture, doing rounds all over social media, the couple is serving some major retro-couple vibes in this picture from their engagement photo-shoot.

The new celebrity couple left fans elated over the news of their engagement. However, soon after the pictures went viral online, fellow celebs friends and family members began to extend heartfelt prayers to the new couple.

They gushed over the beautiful couple and sent in best wishes for them in the comments section.