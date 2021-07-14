Glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s new character emanates

A glimpse of the new character from the legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan‘s new film has come to light.

Pictures have surfaced on social media from the sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s new film ‘Goodbye’, directed by Vikas Bahl.

In one of the photos, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen getting out of the van, while in the other photo, actress Rashmika Mandanna can be seen with him.

It is to be noted that Ekta Kapoor’s film is being directed by Vikas Bahl. Shivin Narang and Pavail Gulati will also be seen starring in the film.