Gohar Rasheed appeals to KPK govt to restore Dilip Kumar’s Peshawar residence

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 01:02 pm
Gohar Rasheed Dilip Kumar

Actor Gohar Rasheed has humbly appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to pay homage to the legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar on behalf of Pakistan.

“It is my most humble appeal to the government of khyber Pakhtunkhwa to restore Late #dilipkumarsahabs residence in Peshawar. Let’s this be a homage from #Pakistan for the man who was loved by all.” he said in a message on the social media site, Twitter.

The actor said that by doing so, the government could pay special tribute to the legendary actor from Pakistan.

In an earlier tweet, Gohar Rasheed wrote, “An era named #DilipKumar “, saying that “Aap jaisa naa koi tha!! Naa koi hai!! Or naa he koi hoo sakhta hai!!”

Legendary actor Muhammed Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar, who ruled the Bollywood film industry for a long time, passed away at the age of 98 yesterday.

