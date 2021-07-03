Double Click 728 x 90
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 4 July 2021

Muhammad Noman

04th Jul, 2021. 04:00 am
gold rate in pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (4, July 2021) is Rs. 85270 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 108,498 per tola in Pakistan today.

However, Gold Rate Pakistan is never fixed, it keeps fluctuating according to the international Gold rates.

Today Gold Rates Karachi Pakistan

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rate for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 1 tola gold rate in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 108,498

Gold Rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 108,498 Rs. 96341 RS 94931 RS 6977
per 10 Gram RS 85270 Rs. 82591 RS 81390 RS 69770
per Gram Gold RS 9302 RS 8527 RS 8139 RS 81378
per Ounce RS 263707 RS 241736 RS 230737 RS 197794
