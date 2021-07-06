Double Click 728 x 90
Hareem Shah also Joins the award show critics bandwagon

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 03:17 pm
Hareem Shah

Hareem Shah, Pakistan’s controversial TikTok star and emerging young actress, has sharply criticized the western attire of Pakistani actresses at a recent award show.

Hareem Shah posted a video from Turkey on her verified Instagram account in which she said, “I don’t want to criticize anyone but I would like to comment on the current situation.”

“It is said that TikTokers are spreading obscenity and the young generation is getting worse because of them, which is a lie,” said the TikTok star.

“Look at the clothes of our Pakistani actresses, their clothes are getting shorter which is causing obscenity in the society,” she said.

She further added, “After seeing the clothes of Pakistani actresses, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement proved to be absolutely correct because the shorter the women’s clothes, the more men will focus on them.”

“Everyone has the right to be fashionable, but there should be a limit to that fashion,” she added.

It should be noted that in the recent awards show held at a local hotel in Lahore, Pakistani actresses faced a lot of criticism and backlash for opting to wear western style clothes.

