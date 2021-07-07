Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

How Did Yusuf Khan Of Peshawar Become Dilip Kumar Of India?

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 11:00 am
Adsense 160 x 600
How Did Yusuf Khan Of Peshawar Become Dilip Kumar Of India?

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was born as Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province before the partition of India, passed away in July 7 at the age of 98.

Exactly ninety-eight years ago, a handsome King of  Romance was born into a big size family in Peshawar and was named Yusuf Khan. Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who ran a fruit business, was the father of 12 children, of whom Yusuf was the fourth. When Yusuf was only six years old, his father moved to Mumbai with the whole family, until the subcontinent was divided.

After moving from Peshawar to Mumbai, Yousuf went to school and college there. He lost his father’s business and took a job in one or two places, but luck was probably on his side.

One day he suddenly met the famous actress of that time and Devika Rani of Bombay Talkies who offered Yusuf to become an actor and assured him of a high salary of Rs. 500 as well as an annual increase of Rs. 200.

Devika thinks that Yusuf Khan’s name does not fit on a romantic hero, so she suggested three names to him, Jahangir, Vasudev and Dilip Kumar, out of which Yusuf chose the last name.

Yusuf thought the name was the best in the sense that his identity could not be revealed to his conservative father, who called everyone associated with cinema a gimmick.

An accidental meeting changed Yusuf’s life, but with that meeting, his acting style in the film world also changed.

Yousef acted in only 63 films in 53 years between 1944 and 1997, but during that time he adapted to whatever role he played.

Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor are sometimes called Dilip G’s contemporary actors, but there is no denying the fact that there was no one as versatile and talented as him.

Raj Kapoor usually played the role of Charlie Chaplin, while Dev Anand, despite being old, could not get out of the spell of youth and continued to play similar roles.

Be it a romantic role or a comedy, whatever role Dilip Kumar played, he was immortalized. He was also awarded the highest civilian honour by the Government of Pakistan, the second Indian to receive the award after Morarji Desai.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Amitabh Bachchan
13 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan pays Dilip Kumar a touching tribute

Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood megastar, expressed his condolences on the death of...
1 hour ago
Megan Fox reveals she’s grateful for ex-husband Brian Austin’s girlfriend

Megan Fox spoke up out about her ex-husband Brian Austin Green's girlfriend...
Dilip Kumar
2 hours ago
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98

Dilip Kumar, a legendary Bollywood actor, died in Mumbai on Wednesday due...
Mansha Pasha marriage
13 hours ago
Mansha Pasha says changing surname after marriage is not required in Islam

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha has said that changing a surname after marriage...
Sajal Aly Ishq-e-Laa
13 hours ago
Sajal Aly shares an eye to eye intense with Azaan Sami from ‘Ishq-e-Laa’

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is all set to share the screen with...
Feroze Khan Instagram
14 hours ago
Why Feroze Khan Deletes All His Instagram Posts?

Pakistani television actor, Feroze Khan has deleted all the posts from his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Amitabh Bachchan
13 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan pays Dilip Kumar a touching tribute

Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood megastar, expressed his condolences on the death of...
Galaxy Buds 2 to Have Active Noise Cancellation After All
24 mins ago
Galaxy Buds 2 to Have Active Noise Cancellation After All

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were not going to have Active...
Govt To Make 400,000 Electronic Voting Machines In Next 6 Months
57 mins ago
Govt To Make 400,000 Electronic Voting Machines In Next 6 Months

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said that between...
Peshawar Namaz Timings – Today Prayer Time Table Peshawar
58 mins ago
Peshawar Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [7 July 2021]

Peshawar: Today Peshawar prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are...