Hungama 2 Trailer releases as the team promise non-stop entertainment

The first trailer for Hungama 2 has been released on Disney+ Hotstar, and it is everything fans had hoped for.

Hungama 2, a comedic sequel to the 2003 film of the same name, is directed by Priyadarshan, who is well recognized for his work in Hera Pheri, Hulchul, and Malamaal Weekly.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, who also appeared in the 2003 original. Not to add, the film marks Shilpa Shetty’s return to the big screen after a decade.

Meezan Jafferi, the son of actor Javed Jafferi, and Pranitha Subhash play important roles in the film.