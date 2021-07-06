Double Click 728 x 90
Indian singer and musician Rahul Krushna Vaidya reveals his wedding date

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 04:02 pm
Rahul Vaidya

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya will be tying the knot on the 16th of this month as his social media posts suggest.

He has announced the date of his marriage to Disha Parmar in an Instagram post as well as through the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

“We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” the singer said.

Earlier, the couple had said in an interview that they would get married in a simple ceremony because this has always been how Disha desired to get married.

According to the singer, only family and close friends will be invited to the wedding.

