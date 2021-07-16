Jannat Mirza Announces Her Wedding Date

Jannat Mirza, a young emerging Lollywood actress and Pakistan’s most popular TikTok personality, disclosed important information to her fans regarding her and Umer Butt’s marriage.

Recently, Jannat Mirza held a question and answer session for her fans on the photo and video sharing app Instagram in which fans asked her various questions.

A user asked the TikTok sensation when she plans on officially tying the knot.

Replying to the question, Jannat Mirza said she plans on getting married after 2 years, which is when she will receive her bachelor’s degree.

It is to be noted that the news of Jannat Mirza getting engaged to Umer Butt had gone viral on social media recently, after which the TikTok star denied the news.

After the news went viral on social media, Jannat Mirza had said in an interview to a private news agency, “Alhamdulillah! News regarding Umer Butt and I is confirm, but no formal engagement ceremony has been hosted yet.”

Jannat Mirza had said, “When Allah Almighty wills, mine and Umer Butt’s engagement will take place and I will share this good news with everyone.”

It is to be noted that Jannat Mirza is the first Pakistani TikTok star to have the most followers on the video sharing platform TikTok, garnering 16 million followers

Jannat Mirza, who comes from Faisalabad, Pakistan, has also earned the honor of being the country’s number one TikTok sensation.