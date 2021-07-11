Double Click 728 x 90
Khaby Lame – Know More About This Viral King Of Expressions

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 03:58 pm
Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame, the viral and the second-most-followed TikTok creator, is widely known on social media for his comic expressions and deadpan reactions.

This week, Khaby Lame, surpassed Addison Rae to become the second-most-followed TikToker globally.

He is a 21-year-old Senegalese-Italian creator based in Italy with over 87 million followers and 1.2 billion likes on TikTok at press time. He began making TikToks under the handle “Khaby Lame” after he lost his job working in a northern Italy factory during the pandemic.

He shot to stardom on TikTok in 2020 after he started creating his own version of ‘life hack’ videos for the social media platform.

Khaby pokes fun at some ‘hack’ clips that take so much time. Instead, the TikToker offers a better solution that consumes lesser time.

His banana peeling video is one of the most popular ones on his profile which has gained over 267 million views.

If Khaby continues at this pace, he will rise past Charli D’Amelio, who is currently at the top with nearly 120 million followers.

Khaby Lame – Net Worth

Between $1 and $2 million

Meet The Star On Instagram

Khaby’s Instagram (@khaby00) features many of his popular clips from TikTok. In his bio, he describes himself as a gaming video creator.The social media star has links to his YouTube channel but he hasn’t posted any videos as of now.

And over on Twitter, he can be found under the handle @khabyofficial where he has 240,000 followers.

