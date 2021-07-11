Khaby Lame – Know More About This Viral King Of Expressions

Khaby Lame, the viral and the second-most-followed TikTok creator, is widely known on social media for his comic expressions and deadpan reactions.

This week, Khaby Lame, surpassed Addison Rae to become the second-most-followed TikToker globally.

He is a 21-year-old Senegalese-Italian creator based in Italy with over 87 million followers and 1.2 billion likes on TikTok at press time. He began making TikToks under the handle “Khaby Lame” after he lost his job working in a northern Italy factory during the pandemic.

He shot to stardom on TikTok in 2020 after he started creating his own version of ‘life hack’ videos for the social media platform.

Khaby pokes fun at some ‘hack’ clips that take so much time. Instead, the TikToker offers a better solution that consumes lesser time.

His banana peeling video is one of the most popular ones on his profile which has gained over 267 million views.

If Khaby continues at this pace, he will rise past Charli D'Amelio, who is currently at the top with nearly 120 million followers. Khaby Lame – Net Worth Between $1 and $2 million