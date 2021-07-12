Mahira Khan reacts to the news about her ‘secret marriage’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has reacted to rumors circulating about her being ‘secretly married’, saying that if she got married, she would definitely inform her fans.

An interview of actress Mahira Khan is going viral on social media, in which she has clarified some of the rumors spread about her.

In this interview, the actress, while answering a question about being ‘secretly married’, said that it’s not possible her fans to not know about her marriage if she ends up getting hitched again.

Mahira Khan showed her hand in front of the camera saying that she does not have a ring on her finger which proves that she is not even engaged.

Responding to a question about signing a film with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, she sarcastically said that she apologizes to Tom Cruise for leaking the news.

The actress added that she tried to hide the news for a long time, but she is sure that Tom Cruise is very excited to work with her.

Answering a question about her nose surgery, the actress told the cameraman to zoom in on her nose to show that she had not had any surgery.