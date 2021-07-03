Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Mahira Khan will go far and beyond owing to her talent, Shah Rukh Khan

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 10:31 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Mahira Khan talent

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan praised Pakistan’s leading actress Mahira Khan and said that “Mahira Khan is a great actress and she will go a long way because of her talent.”

A video clip of Shah Rukh Khan’s interview is going viral on the social media site Instagram in which he is seen praising the flair of actress Mahira Khan.

During the interview, Shah Rukh Khan praised the actress and said that Mahira is a perfect and talented actress and that he was very happy to work with him in the film ‘Raees’.

The Bollywood actor said, “It is Mahira Khan’s greatness that she has learned so much from me in the film ‘Raees’.”

“When we were casting for ‘Raees’, I had no idea that Mahira Khan would be such a great actress, but when I worked with her, I found out about her talent and I also learned a lot from her.’

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Mahira Khan’s work and her dialogue delivery is very good. I was very happy to work with her.”

The Bollywood actor added, “When you have talent inside you, whether you work more or less, your talent comes out before the world.”

It should be noted that Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared together in the Hindi film ‘Raees’.

Mahira Khan is also often seen praising Shah Rukh Khan and saying that Shah Rukh Khan is her first crush.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce
40 mins ago
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce

Bollywood Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, 56, and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao,...
Preity Zinta garden
2 hours ago
Preity G Zinta takes fans around her organic home garden

Plants planted by renowned Indian actress Preity Zinta during the Corona lockdown...
Noor Bukhari
2 hours ago
What is all that matters to Noor Bukhari now?

Former Pakistani showbiz industry director, model and actress Noor Bukhari has said...
BTS Butter CD
13 hours ago
BTS unveil the ‘Butter’ CD tracklist

The Korean boy band BTS recently unveiled their official tracklist for the...
BOL Facebook Group
18 hours ago
Become a superstar on BOL Entertainment by joining this Facebook Group

BOL Facebook Group: BOL has pioneered various unconventional concepts in the Pakistani...
Aiman khan
19 hours ago
Photos: Aiman khan looks flawless as she gives off Friday vibes to her fans

Pakistani actress and social media sensation Aiman Khan, who is considered one...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works
2 mins ago
A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works

Trains having a long-standing records of connecting people through a continuing technique...
Android users can scan documents and pictures to PDFs, here’s how?
2 mins ago
Android users can scan documents and pictures to PDFs, here’s how?

We are all aware that the Google Drive app may be used...
Gulf of Mexico Is on Fire near Pemex's offshore oil field
25 mins ago
Gulf of Mexico Is on Fire near Pemex’s offshore oil field

A damaged undersea pipeline triggered a fire near Pemex offshore oil field...
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost
27 mins ago
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Khyber Pukhtunkhwa for treating  250,439 patients...