Mahira Khan will go far and beyond owing to her talent, Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan praised Pakistan’s leading actress Mahira Khan and said that “Mahira Khan is a great actress and she will go a long way because of her talent.”

A video clip of Shah Rukh Khan’s interview is going viral on the social media site Instagram in which he is seen praising the flair of actress Mahira Khan.

During the interview, Shah Rukh Khan praised the actress and said that Mahira is a perfect and talented actress and that he was very happy to work with him in the film ‘Raees’.

The Bollywood actor said, “It is Mahira Khan’s greatness that she has learned so much from me in the film ‘Raees’.”

“When we were casting for ‘Raees’, I had no idea that Mahira Khan would be such a great actress, but when I worked with her, I found out about her talent and I also learned a lot from her.’

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Mahira Khan’s work and her dialogue delivery is very good. I was very happy to work with her.”

The Bollywood actor added, “When you have talent inside you, whether you work more or less, your talent comes out before the world.”

It should be noted that Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared together in the Hindi film ‘Raees’.

Mahira Khan is also often seen praising Shah Rukh Khan and saying that Shah Rukh Khan is her first crush.