Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Model Sabeeka Imam reveals the secret behind her unique hairstyle

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 11:58 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Sabeeka Imam hairstyle

Model Sabeeka Imam revealed the story of her unique hairstyle at the recent awards ceremony to her fans.

Referring to covering one eye with her hair, she said that one of her eye was swollen due to an infection which led her to opt for such a hairstyle.

Sabeeka Imam disclosed this information through her Instagram story, saying that it was a secret she disclosed to everyone.

She said that under no circumstances could she not attend the event so she showed up at the event with this hairstyle.

It should be noted that in the recent awards show held at a local hotel in Lahore, Pakistani actresses faced a lot of criticism and backlash for opting to wear western style clothes.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Christina Haack
2 hours ago
Christina Haack finds New Love Interest after Ant Anstead Divorce

American Television personality, Christina Haack reportedly has spotted with her new boyfriend...
Kendall Jenner
2 hours ago
Kendall Jenner gets ’emotional’ watching beau Devin Booker play

Kendall Jenner got 'emotional' as she watches her fiancé Devin Booker play...
Kate Winslet
3 hours ago
Kate Winslet reveals she uses two different shades of foundation

Kate Winslet has revealed her beauty and skincare routine after being make-up-free...
Deepika Padukone
3 hours ago
Who is Deepika Padukone’s ‘Most Favourite Person’?

Indian actress and model Deepika Padukone humorously wished her husband Ranveer Singh...
Amitabh Bachchan
3 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan pays Dilip Kumar a touching tribute

Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood megastar, expressed his condolences on the death of...
Asim Azhar engagement
4 hours ago
Asim Azhar breaks silence on the news of his engagement

Asim Azhar, a young singer who gained fame at a very young...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Cow Mandi 2021
5 mins ago
Mandi madness: Never fails to amaze

With Eidul Azha just three weeks from now, the stage has been...
Punjab: Notification Of 25% Grant In Salaries Of Govt Employees Issued
19 mins ago
Punjab: Notification Of 25% Grant In Salaries Of Govt Employees Issued

Notification of 25% special grant in salaries of government employees has been...
BNB TO PKR
1 hour ago
BNB TO PKR: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupee, on 7th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
PM Imran Khan Condoles Dilip Kumar Death
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan Condoles Dilip Kumar Death

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences on Wednesday at the...