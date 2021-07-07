Model Sabeeka Imam reveals the secret behind her unique hairstyle

Model Sabeeka Imam revealed the story of her unique hairstyle at the recent awards ceremony to her fans.

Referring to covering one eye with her hair, she said that one of her eye was swollen due to an infection which led her to opt for such a hairstyle.

Sabeeka Imam disclosed this information through her Instagram story, saying that it was a secret she disclosed to everyone.

She said that under no circumstances could she not attend the event so she showed up at the event with this hairstyle.

It should be noted that in the recent awards show held at a local hotel in Lahore, Pakistani actresses faced a lot of criticism and backlash for opting to wear western style clothes.