Nadia Hussain faces extreme criticism after her discourteous behavior goes viral

A video of Pakistan’s first supermodel and actress Nadia Hussain expressing anger and insults at her housemaid is largely circulating on social media.

In the viral video spreading on all social media platforms, Nadia Hussain can be seen shower anger towards her housemaid for not switching off the main electricity plug, which caused some things in the house to get damaged due to fluctuating voltage.

In the video, Nadia Hussain angrily explains to the housemaid to switch off the main board of electricity, and gets agitated as to why she doesn’t remember to do the chores she has been given.

Nadia Hussain has been criticized since the video surfaced, but some seem to be saying that this is a clip from one of her upcoming drama serial ‘Yun To Hai Pyar Bahut’ and not real life.

There is no explanation yet from Nadia Hussain regarding this viral clip of hers.