Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Nadia Jamil pens heartfelt note for deceased friend Asma Nabeel

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 03:40 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Nadia Jamil Asma Nabeel

Nadia Jamil, who recently recovered from cancer, paid tribute to Asma Nabeel, who died of breast cancer yesterday, saying that she was inspired by Asma Nabeel in her own battle against cancer.

Nadia Jamil shared her memorable photos with Asma Nabeel, paying tribute to the renowned screenwriter and poet, and calling her a best friend and loyal companion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori)

“Asma Nabeel would keep cheering me on.
Encouraging me to work again, talk again, laugh again. Reminding me of a strength I didn’t realise I possessed,” Nadia said.

Nadia Jamil mentioned that Asma used to try to make her happy through long messages and voice notes.

The actress further wrote, “Asma will always be a source of loving strength and inspiration to me. A reminder that even in your most frighteningly vulnerable moments, you can still be a source of strength to someone somewhere. Still make that difference to a life.”

Nadia Jamil mentioned that Asma’s messages gave her courage because she was also going through the same thing and fighting a chronic disease.

Finally, the actress concluded her emotional message praying for Asma Nabeel’s forgiveness and patience for the family.

“Allah bless her with the highest darja of Jannah. And bless her family with strength and peace.
Never forgotten. Always remembered”

It should be noted that Asma Nabeel, the writer of a popular drama serial ‘Khaani’, who was battling cancer, lost her battle at the age of 40.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Ayeza Khan Noor Jehan
48 mins ago
Ayeza Khan’s uncanny resemblance to Noor Jehan stuns fans

Pakistan’s superstar and the most popular actress on social media Ayeza Khan has won...
Ahsan Mohsin Minal Khan
3 hours ago
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s photo shoot goes viral

A recent photo shoot of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the fiancé of the...
TikTok exceeds video limit to 3 minutes
3 hours ago
TikTok Planning To extend the video length to 3 minutes, Up From 60 Seconds

The popular video-sharing platform TikTok has announced to roll out a new...
Priyanka Chopra
5 hours ago
Do you know how much Priyanka Chopra charges for a promotional post?

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is ranked 27th in the annual Instagram 'Rich...
Jennifer Gates Nayel Nassar
7 hours ago
All you need to know about Jennifer Gates & Nayel Nassar’s love story

Jennifer Gaetes, 23, and Nayel Nassar, 29, announced their engagement in January...
Asma Nabeel
8 hours ago
Screenwriter and poet Asma Nabeel passes away

Leading Pakistani author, poet, producer and creative consultant Asma Nabeel has passed...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

President Alvi
2 mins ago
President Alvi calls for early resolution of Karachi’s water woes

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for timely completion of all...
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2
14 mins ago
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2

Researchers in Spain have discovered plant extracts that could be useful in...
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of citrus fruit
25 mins ago
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of the citrus fruit

Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels in addition to the "fleshy citrus fruit,"...
Rupee drops
26 mins ago
Rupee drops 33 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 33 paisas against the dollar on Friday due...