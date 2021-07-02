Nadia Jamil pens heartfelt note for deceased friend Asma Nabeel

Nadia Jamil, who recently recovered from cancer, paid tribute to Asma Nabeel, who died of breast cancer yesterday, saying that she was inspired by Asma Nabeel in her own battle against cancer.

Nadia Jamil shared her memorable photos with Asma Nabeel, paying tribute to the renowned screenwriter and poet, and calling her a best friend and loyal companion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori)

“Asma Nabeel would keep cheering me on.

Encouraging me to work again, talk again, laugh again. Reminding me of a strength I didn’t realise I possessed,” Nadia said.

Nadia Jamil mentioned that Asma used to try to make her happy through long messages and voice notes.

The actress further wrote, “Asma will always be a source of loving strength and inspiration to me. A reminder that even in your most frighteningly vulnerable moments, you can still be a source of strength to someone somewhere. Still make that difference to a life.”

Nadia Jamil mentioned that Asma’s messages gave her courage because she was also going through the same thing and fighting a chronic disease.

Finally, the actress concluded her emotional message praying for Asma Nabeel’s forgiveness and patience for the family.

“Allah bless her with the highest darja of Jannah. And bless her family with strength and peace.

Never forgotten. Always remembered”

It should be noted that Asma Nabeel, the writer of a popular drama serial ‘Khaani’, who was battling cancer, lost her battle at the age of 40.