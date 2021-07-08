Naseeruddin Shah returns home after being discharged from the hospital

Legendary Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah was discharged from the hospital and returned home today after being admitted for pneumonia.

According to Indian media reports, actor Naseeruddin Shah was discharged from Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where he was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

In this regard, Naseeruddin Shah’s son shared special stories on the photo and video sharing app, Instagram.

Naseeruddin Shah’s son, Vivaan, shared some pictures of his father on his Instagram story in which he is present in his house.

It can be seen in the pictures that Naseeruddin Shah’s health is looking much better than before.

The actor’s son said in his Instagram story that “he just got discharged today morning.”

It may be recalled that Naseeruddin Shah had been in the hospital under medical supervision since June 29. The actor was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Naseeruddin Shah was accompanied by his wife, actress Ratna Pathak Shah, and his children at the healthcare centre.