Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Nida Yasir speaks up in support of Bushra Ansari

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 01:33 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Bushra Ansari Nida Yasir

Leading morning show host and actress Nida Yasir also spoke up in support of senior actress Bushra Ansari regarding her viral dance video.

Sharing the photo with Yasir Nawaz and Bushra Ansari, Nida Yasir said, “We love you, enjoy your life, you deserve it.”

It should be noted that Bushra Ansari was largely criticized for dancing at the wedding ceremony at Sultana Siddiqui’s son, which was at her house.

Bushra Ansari was being criticized for dancing shortly after the death of his sister Sumbul Shahid. Soon after the actress responded to critics with a detailed reply.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

The actress explained that she has been suffering from severe grief since the last 3 months, and this grief will probably last till her last breath.

She said, “2 days ago it was a family dholki and all my friends were there insisting me to get out of the stress and my sad Ness .hum tv s family s first grandsons wedding is some thing special for sultana siddiqui.and she s like a mother elder sister n mentor..just tried to be part of her “khushi” and got up for 2 mins with my son azan to show my participation in their happiness..”

“But sad ..to see people s reaction.they just want to see us unhappy cas we are famous and specially when somebody is over a certain age..how pathetic..I am telling you this is the best age to enjoy life when u are done with all your duties,” she added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

BTS Butter Remix
25 mins ago
BTS members to make runway debut with Louis Vitton fashion show

BTS announced on their official Twitter account that they will be performing...
Filhaal 2: Mohabbat
42 mins ago
Akshay Kumar’s romantic music song video Filhaal 2 out now

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s romantic song video Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, Starring Nupur...
Saboor Aly confused
2 hours ago
How did Ali Ansari & Sadia Ghaffar confuse Saboor Aly?

Leading actress of the Pakistani drama industry Saboor Aly got confused by...
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend
2 hours ago
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe spotted getting intimate with co-star Alison

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, spotted kissing Alison Oliver, a co-star on...
3 hours ago
Billie Eilish returns to Instagram after apologizing for using racist remark

American singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish kept a low profile on social...
Gigi Hadid eye makeup
3 hours ago
Gigi Hadid asks paparazzi to stop photographing Khai

Gigi Hadid wrote a long letter to the media, urging that they...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Eid Al Adha Sindh employees salaries
1 min ago
Sindh Govt. Directs Disbursement Of Salaries, pensions Before Eid Al-Adha

Ahead of the religious occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Sindh government has...
Emirates First-Class Lounge Reopens for Premium Travelers
2 mins ago
Emirates First-Class Lounge Reopens for Premium Travelers

Emirates has re-opened its first-class lounge at Dubai International Concourse B to...
potentially toxic chemicals known as PFAS are common in cosmetics
6 mins ago
potentially toxic chemicals known as PFAS are common in cosmetics

A wide variety of cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada...
World’s Most Vaccinated country
6 mins ago
Covid-19: UAE becomes World’s Most Vaccinated country

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads the world with enough vaccinations...