Police complaint Filed Against Kareena Kapoor over title of her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’

A police complaint has reportedly been lodged for Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan after she launched her new book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

The Christian community has expressed a dislike to the title of a book written by actress Kareena Kapoor and filed a police complaint in Beed city of Maharashtra against her and two others, accusing them of hurting the religious sentiments of the community, an official said.

The holy word ‘Bible’ has been used in the book’s title and this has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians, he has said.

Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde has asked registration of a case under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) against the actress and the two others.

A police official confirmed receiving the complaint but said no FIR has been filed yet.

On July 9, the actress had launched her book calling it her ‘third child’.

Taking to Instagram, the iconic actress shared a video clip in which she is seen wearing oven mitts and taking out a book placed on a baking tray from the oven in the kitchen. Kareena Kapoor is heard saying, “So what’s been baking? This is what’s been baking.”

The mother of two also detailed her entire pregnancy journey and how she managed to write her book.

“This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies,” the caption along with her post read.