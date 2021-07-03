Double Click 728 x 90
Preity G Zinta takes fans around her organic home garden

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 11:29 am
Preity Zinta garden

Plants planted by renowned Indian actress Preity Zinta during the Corona lockdown last year are now beginning to bear fruit.

Preity Zinta has tweeted a video on the micro-blogging site Twitter in which she can be seen picking fruit from her home-grown fruit plants and is looking very happy seeing the results of her sowing.

Preity Zinta said in her tweet, “I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits & vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year & we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit & veggies.”

In this video Preity Zinta is breaking strawberries from the stem of the plant, and the happiness on her face is quite evident. She is ecstatic to see the fruits of her labor.

It should be noted that Preity Zinta also fell victim to the Covid-19 virus but recovered from the global epidemic.

