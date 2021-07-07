Double Click 728 x 90
Sadia Ghaffar & Hassan Hayat Welcome a Baby Girl

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 02:03 pm
Sadia Ghaffar baby

A daughter has been born to actress Sadia Ghaffar and actor and singer Hassan Hayat Khan.

Sadia Ghaffar announced the birth of her daughter through an Instagram post in which she shared a picture of her daughter. However, the face of her baby girl is not shown in the picture shared.

Sadia mentioned in her post that her daughter’s name is Raya Hassan Hayat Khan who was born on July 5 in Riverside Community Hospital in the United States at 07:29 AM.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sadia Hassan Hayat (@sadiaghaffar)

It may be recalled that Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan got married in March 2020.

