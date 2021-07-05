Double Click 728 x 90
Saira Banu assures fans about Dilip Kumar’s stable health

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 01:07 pm
Dilip Kumar health

Veteran actress Saira Banu was seen outside the hospital on Sunday where Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted. Wife of the legendary Bollywood actor assured fans that he is doing well.

Dressed in white, holding a mobile phone in her hand and wearing a face mask, Saira Banu was captured by the camera men present there. Saira Banu also waved at the cameras.

This picture of Saira Banu is circulating in large numbers on social media.

It is to be noted that 98-year-old Dilip Kumar is undergoing treatment in the hospital on the complaint of difficulty in breathing and breathlessness.

Saira Banu reported that her husband is in good health but is admitted in the ICU, and awaits permission of doctors for discharge.

It may be recalled that the legendary actor was also admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai earlier last month and was discharged a few days later.

