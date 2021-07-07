Double Click 728 x 90
Salman and I should do an action movie together, Sylvester Stallone

Hamna Humail

07th Jul, 2021.
Sylvester Stallone Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan wished his favorite actor and Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone on his 75th birthday.

The Bollywood actor posted a memorable photo of Sylvester Stallone on Instagram, and wished the Hollywood star a happy birthday. As soon as the picture was shared by Salman Khan, it was liked by millions of followers.

“Wishing u a v happy bday, @officialslystallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u. Keep punching”, wrote the Indian actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Earlier in a tweet, Salman Khan called out to his followers and asked them to follow Sylvester Stallone, saying that there is no better director and writer than him.

The Hollywood actor thanked Salman Khan for wishing him on his birthday and offered to act with him in an action film.

It is to be noted that Salman Khan will be seen in an action film with Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2 and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 in the near future.

