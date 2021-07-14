Sarah Khan marks her 29th birthday in a romantic way with Falak

One of the leading actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Sarah Khan is celebrating her 29th birthday on July 14th in a romantic way with her husband Falak Shabir.

Sarah Khan, who is expecting her first baby, took to Instagram to share multiple pictures from her birthday celebration alongside her hubby. The pictures showed a very beautiful yet romantic decoration.

Dressed in a pink top and black pants, the actress looked amazing with a genuine smile on her face on her big day.

The Raqs-e-Bismil starlet gushed over her husband as she captioned: “I must have done something right to deserve you.”

In the pictures, Sarah can also be seen flaunting her growing baby bump.

In another viral post, Falak Shabir was seen presenting a bunch of flowers to her wife, singing a birthday song for her. He also gifts her a precious gold chain with a heart-shaped locket as a birthday gift.

Undoubtedly, Sarah and Falak are couple goals as the singer is always seen busy presenting beautiful flowers to his wife.

They are the happiest married couple we’ve seen in a long time.

“I Am Very Happy With Falak” – Sarah Khan

Earlier, Sarah Khan had opened about her marriage and detailed the good sides of her husband.

Sarah relayed that it was a match made in traditional Pakistani households like any other. “We hadn’t met much before; and on the backstage of Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, where I was with my sisters, he proposed me. I told him straight away that I am not interested, we ignored it,” recalled the actress.

“Then he spoke to my father,” she added, adding: “After that whatever happened was my father’s decision, because who can choose for us better than our parents can?” she remarked.

The blushing Sarah just couldn’t stop loving her husband as she said, “I am very happy with Falak and he’s very nice.”

“We shared our wedding with those who love us, and we want to share all our good moments with them,” she said.

“We share what we want to and tend to always highlight the negative side of men, but I want people to see that there are men like Falak too who love their wives this much,” Sarah Khan added.