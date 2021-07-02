Double Click 728 x 90
Screenwriter and poet Asma Nabeel passes away

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 10:00 am
Asma Nabeel

Leading Pakistani author, poet, producer and creative consultant Asma Nabeel has passed away.

The author’s death was announced via her Facebook account. According to the post, the author’s funeral prayers will be offered at 2 pm today in Clifton.

Asma Nabeel was recently part of Generation & Ali Xeeshan’s Breast Cancer Campaign 2021. Through this campaign, the brand had launched a dupatta to raise awareness about breast cancer and 100% of the proceeds were given to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GENERATION (@generation_pk)

According to media reports, Asma Nabeel was diagnosed with breast cancer 7 years ago and passed away due to the chronic illness.

Showbiz celebrities are also expressing deep grief over the author’s demise by sharing pictures of her on their social media handles and praying for her.

Author Asma Nabeel had also started working for Bollywood films.

The screenwriter and poet had also written a song for the Indian Hindi-language drama film ‘Helicopter Eela’ after the huge success of the Pakistani drama ‘Khaani’.

