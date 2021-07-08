Shah Rukh Khan consoles Saira Banu after her inordinate loss

Renowned Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan also reached Dilip Kumar’s residence to offer his condolence after the demise of Muhammed Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 yesterday at a local hospital in Mumbai and the legend’s death is being mourned all over India and by the film industry across the globe.

Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to Saira Banu, who seems exhausted with grief, are going viral on social media.

Apart from this, famous Bollywood actors are also reaching Dilip Kumar’s house for condolence.

Maharashtra | Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray consoles Saira Banu on the passing away of veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai Actor Dharmendra present at the actor’s residence says, “I have lost my brother today. I will live with his memories in my heart.” pic.twitter.com/fuASQN3HJV — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021