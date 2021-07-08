Shehroz Sabzwari Details Why He Chose Sadaf Kanwal As His Life Partner

The Pakistani showbiz actor Shehroz Sabzwari recently opened up about his reasons to marry model Sadaf Kanwal, with whom he tied the knot in 2020.

Shehroz Sabzwari, in an interview, dished out the reason he fell in love and instantly married Sadaf. “Her Instagram feed has always been gorgeous. We met once or twice at an event or an opening,” he said.

But it was not until the duo rehearsed together for an award show in Norway.

“That’s where our love story began,” he said.

Shehroz went on to reveal that he was going through a rough patch in his life when he met Sadaf.

“I was going through a very difficult time in my life and then meeting someone like Sadaf, who is so pure that you can’t help but get attracted to her. We don’t have to exaggerate about this,” the actor added.

“I had honest intentions of marrying Sadaf,” Shahroz said before shedding light on his religious views.”

“I am a religious person. Our religion asks us to refrain from a lot of things and I try to stay away from it. There is so much we aren’t permitted to do [in Islam], but if we get married, they become beautiful,” the Teri Raza starlet said.

When enquired what is the most endearing quality of Sadaf, Shehroz replied: “Purity. Even when we were in Norway, for everyone she was Sadaf Kanwal, the supermodel, who was always glammed up but I could see it. I think when there’s a higher power at play, things work out. It was put in my heart by the Almighty, and I always saw a life partner in her.”

Note that Shehroz Sabzwari was married to Syra Yousuf in 2012. The popular showbiz couple parted ways after eight years of marriage for unknown reasons.

He also has a daughter ‘Nooreh Shehroz’ from his first marriage.

However, just two months after their divorce, the actor had tied the knot model Sadaf Kanwal. Both the actors had shared photos of their marriage on Instagram.