Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shehroz Sabzwari Details Why He Chose Sadaf Kanwal As His Life Partner

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 04:20 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Shehroz Sabzwari Sadaf Kanwal

The Pakistani showbiz actor Shehroz Sabzwari recently opened up about his reasons to marry model Sadaf Kanwal, with whom he tied the knot in 2020.

Shehroz Sabzwari, in an interview, dished out the reason he fell in love and instantly married Sadaf. “Her Instagram feed has always been gorgeous. We met once or twice at an event or an opening,” he said.

But it was not until the duo rehearsed together for an award show in Norway.

“That’s where our love story began,” he said.

Shehroz went on to reveal that he was going through a rough patch in his life when he met Sadaf.

“I was going through a very difficult time in my life and then meeting someone like Sadaf, who is so pure that you can’t help but get attracted to her. We don’t have to exaggerate about this,” the actor added.

“I had honest intentions of marrying Sadaf,” Shahroz said before shedding light on his religious views.”

“I am a religious person. Our religion asks us to refrain from a lot of things and I try to stay away from it. There is so much we aren’t permitted to do [in Islam], but if we get married, they become beautiful,” the Teri Raza starlet said.

When enquired what is the most endearing quality of Sadaf, Shehroz replied: “Purity. Even when we were in Norway, for everyone she was Sadaf Kanwal, the supermodel, who was always glammed up but I could see it. I think when there’s a higher power at play, things work out. It was put in my heart by the Almighty, and I always saw a life partner in her.”

Note that Shehroz Sabzwari was married to Syra Yousuf in 2012. The popular showbiz couple parted ways after eight years of marriage for unknown reasons.

He also has a daughter ‘Nooreh Shehroz’ from his first marriage.

However, just two months after their divorce, the actor had tied the knot model Sadaf Kanwal. Both the actors had shared photos of their marriage on Instagram.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2020/07/diamer-bhasha-dam-another-historic-milestone-for-pakistan/
18 mins ago
Chinese enterprises in CPEC projects focusing on social responsibility: official

BEIJING: The responsibility of Chinese enterprises in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor...
Meghan Markle
33 mins ago
Meghan Markle says she’s made the ‘biggest mistake’ in new film trailer

A new teaser for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, Escaping the Palace...
Lifetime
57 mins ago
Lifetime releases new teaser on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s life

The third installment of Lifetime's miniseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
Jennifer Lopez
1 hour ago
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s relationship appears to be moving forward

The romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looks to be progressing...
Nadia Hussain
2 hours ago
Why Nadia Hussain is winning hearts?

At a big event like the Hum Style Awards, one would expect...
Iqra Aziz
3 hours ago
Why does every drama of Iqra Aziz become popular?

Popular actor, host and comedian Yasir Hussain revealed why every drama of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones
25 seconds ago
Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd)...
Global Vaccine Plan
8 mins ago
Global Vaccine Plan essential as coronavirus death toll tops 4 million: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the urgent need for...
18 mins ago
Tencent using face recognition to enforce China’s gaming ban on children.

Tencent, a Chinese web company, has begun to ban children from its games...
https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2020/07/diamer-bhasha-dam-another-historic-milestone-for-pakistan/
18 mins ago
Chinese enterprises in CPEC projects focusing on social responsibility: official

BEIJING: The responsibility of Chinese enterprises in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor...