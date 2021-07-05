Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Tiktoker Laiba Shah recreates Faysal Quraishi’s recent viral video

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 01:55 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Faysal Quraishi viral video

TikTok star Laiba Shah has also made an interesting parody video on Faisal Quraishi losing his temper during a live show which is largely being liked by internet users.

In a recent segment of the game show, ‘Khush Raho Pakistan’, host Faysal Quraishi got instigated by a participant’s uncultured behavior which made him lose his cool and walked off the stage while the show was being recorded and aired live.

Laiba Shah has made a video with the audio clip of the scolding being played while she acts. She has shared the video on her social media account on Instagram which is being well liked by netizens.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laiba Shah (@laibybaby)

An interesting parody video has been made by Laiba Shah playing all the roles herself, recreating the whole scene of Faysal Quraishi losing his temper on set. In this video of Laiba Shah, her interesting facial expressions are also worth seeing.

Sharing the video, the TikTok star wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “woh sab theek hai bas chapperein nahi maarni chahiye thi”

Faysal Quraishi hosts one of the biggest, primetime Pakistani Game Show of BOL Entertainment “Khush Raho Pakistan”. He has been hosting this game show for almost two years.

Last week, the birthdays of two of the participants was being celebrated as the crowd cheered and sang the birthday song. During the celebration, two female participants started hitting the birthday boy in a friendly manner.

The non-serious attitude of the participant triggered the renowned actor and he walked off the set throwing the placard on the floor. He could be heard asking “Where have these ill-mannered and uncouth people come from?” as he walked off stage.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Saba Qamar
38 mins ago
Saba Qamar wishes her niece Birthday calling her Billie Eilish

Pakistani lead actress Saba Qamar showered her niece with love and warm...
Why Our Celebrities Are Ashamed OF Our Eastern Culture?
2 hours ago
Why Our Celebrities Are Ashamed OF Our Eastern Culture?

On Sunday night, social media platforms in Pakistan were full of interesting...
Dilip Kumar health
2 hours ago
Saira Banu assures fans about Dilip Kumar’s stable health

Veteran actress Saira Banu was seen outside the hospital on Sunday where...
Bella Hadid
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid looks ravishing in her downtime from Paris Faison week

Bella Hadid, the American model, flaunts her legs in a ruffled olive...
Gabrielle Union
3 hours ago
Gabrielle Union enjoys romantic Fourth of July event with Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had a romantic beach Independence Day celebration...
Ushna Shah Bushra Ansari
3 hours ago
Ushna Shah claps back at users for denigrating Bushra Ansari

Actress Ushna Shah has given a scathing response to critics of senior...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung
3 mins ago
Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ is manufactured using Samsung’s 5nm LPE process. It looks...
Asif Zardari Seeks Interim Bail From Islamabad High Court On NAB Inquiry
18 mins ago
Asif Zardari Seeks Interim Bail From Islamabad High Court On NAB Inquiry

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, after receiving a notice...
Pakistan needs long-term planning
18 mins ago
Pakistan needs long-term planning to achieve sustainable growth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan needs to make long-term planning to achieve sustainable and all-inclusive...
Saba Qamar
38 mins ago
Saba Qamar wishes her niece Birthday calling her Billie Eilish

Pakistani lead actress Saba Qamar showered her niece with love and warm...