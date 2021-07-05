Tiktoker Laiba Shah recreates Faysal Quraishi’s recent viral video

TikTok star Laiba Shah has also made an interesting parody video on Faisal Quraishi losing his temper during a live show which is largely being liked by internet users.

In a recent segment of the game show, ‘Khush Raho Pakistan’, host Faysal Quraishi got instigated by a participant’s uncultured behavior which made him lose his cool and walked off the stage while the show was being recorded and aired live.

Laiba Shah has made a video with the audio clip of the scolding being played while she acts. She has shared the video on her social media account on Instagram which is being well liked by netizens.

An interesting parody video has been made by Laiba Shah playing all the roles herself, recreating the whole scene of Faysal Quraishi losing his temper on set. In this video of Laiba Shah, her interesting facial expressions are also worth seeing.

Sharing the video, the TikTok star wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “woh sab theek hai bas chapperein nahi maarni chahiye thi”

Faysal Quraishi hosts one of the biggest, primetime Pakistani Game Show of BOL Entertainment “Khush Raho Pakistan”. He has been hosting this game show for almost two years.

Last week, the birthdays of two of the participants was being celebrated as the crowd cheered and sang the birthday song. During the celebration, two female participants started hitting the birthday boy in a friendly manner.

The non-serious attitude of the participant triggered the renowned actor and he walked off the set throwing the placard on the floor. He could be heard asking “Where have these ill-mannered and uncouth people come from?” as he walked off stage.