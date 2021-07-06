Tobey Maguire is all set to hit the big screen

Tobey Maguire became the heartthrob of many after showing his acting prowess in Sam Raimi’s movie Spider-Man. Racking up fame and popularity, Maguire continued to act and appeared in the Marvel series until 2007. However, the franchise was taken over by Sony hence the actor was replaced by two new actors; Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Although Maguire appeared in a few movies after the franchise was taken over and that includes The Great Gatsby, Labor Day, and Pawn Sacrifice. The fans are excited as they will be seeing Tobey after almost 7 years of hiatus regardless of which movie he has signed but there was a constant search for the name of the film as his fans and movie critics were secretly anticipating seeing him in the upcoming Spider-Man movie No Way Home. However, Tom Holland has denounced Maguire as well as Garfield’s spot in the movie.

After so much suspense, the beans have been spilt that Maguire will be acting in Damien Chazelle’s movie Babylon. Nothing much has been shared about the movie except that the movie is an ode to Hollywood’s golden age.

To everyone’s surprise, Maguire will also be executive producing the film with Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel.

Rumours of Maguire’s comeback in the Spider-Man movie had taken over the internet since the news of Maguire’s return to the big screen broke out. However, a piece of exciting news came up that in the month of April 2021 that Maguire’s opponent Doctor Octopus will be appearing in the new movie of Spider-Man. This news was confirmed by Molina who further told an entertainment website that he is excited to appear in the same role after 17 years, but now there are some changes in his appearance as he now will be having two chins, a slightly dodgy lower back and crow’s feet.