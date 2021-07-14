Tom Holland steps forward in support of racially abused players

Marvel Studios superhero Spider-Man alias Tom Holland has raised his voice against racism and the abuse of colored players who did not score on penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final.

British actor Tom Holland shared a post on Instagram in support of England’s players, saying “The people abusing any England players are the only people who have let anyone down. “

“You are not my countrymen,” Tom Holland wrote to such people.

“These players deserve nothing but respect. They’ve given us so much in such a difficult time and they should be held up like kings,” the actor further wrote.

He added, “To Saka, Rashford and Sancho, you had the bravery to step up. You guys are three lions and all decent Englishmen are proud of you and the whole team and staff and we will support you again come the World Cup. #fuckracism”

It should be noted that players of color who did not score on penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final are widely facing abuse on social media.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Football Association have condemned the discriminatory attitude, saying it is dangerous to discriminate against players in this way, while police have also launched an investigation into targeted players on social media.