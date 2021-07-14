Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Tom Holland steps forward in support of racially abused players

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 01:26 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Tom Holland

Marvel Studios superhero Spider-Man alias Tom Holland has raised his voice against racism and the abuse of colored players who did not score on penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final.

British actor Tom Holland shared a post on Instagram in support of England’s players, saying “The people abusing any England players are the only people who have let anyone down. “

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

“You are not my countrymen,” Tom Holland wrote to such people.

“These players deserve nothing but respect. They’ve given us so much in such a difficult time and they should be held up like kings,” the actor further wrote.

He added, “To Saka, Rashford and Sancho, you had the bravery to step up. You guys are three lions and all decent Englishmen are proud of you and the whole team and staff and we will support you again come the World Cup. #fuckracism”

It should be noted that players of color who did not score on penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final are widely facing abuse on social media.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Football Association have condemned the discriminatory attitude, saying it is dangerous to discriminate against players in this way, while police have also launched an investigation into targeted players on social media.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dia Mirza
2 hours ago
In Pictures: Have A Look At Dia Mirza’s Baby Boy Avyaan

Dia Mirza, a Bollywood actress, and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, a businessman,...
Kanye West
3 hours ago
Kanye West appears to no longer want to be in contact with Irina Shayk

American rapper, singer, Kanye West's relationship with Irina Shayk has ended. According...
Yumna Zaidi photoshoot
3 hours ago
Yumna Zaidi mesmerizes fans with her latest eid outfit

Leading Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi has shared her new photos on her...
Kenny Edmond
5 hours ago
Grammy-winning singer Kenny Edmond, wife Nicole file for divorce

After just over seven years of marriage, Kenny Edmonds, better known as...
Nayab Nadeem
5 hours ago
Murder of Lahore model Nayab Nadeem further convoluted

Police have received the post-mortem report of Nayab Nadeem, a model who...
Kourtney Kardashian
5 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “are in it for the long haul”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "are in it for the long haul"...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran
9 mins ago
PM Imran to leave for two-day visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a two-day official visit to...
commerce
10 mins ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday vowed to attract leading companies in...
Kohistan Blast
26 mins ago
FO confirms Kohistan blast caused by ‘mechanical failure’

Dispelling rumors, the Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed that nine Chinese nationals...
Ring Road scam Capt (rtd) Muhammad Mehmood
42 mins ago
Ring Road Scam: Ex-Rawalpindi Commissioner Capt. Mehmood arrested

Former Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has been arrested over the...