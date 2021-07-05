Ushna Shah claps back at users for denigrating Bushra Ansari

Actress Ushna Shah has given a scathing response to critics of senior actress Bushra Ansari’s viral dance video.

At a wedding of Sultana Siddiqui’s son, a video of Bushra Ansari’s dance with Azaan Sami Khan to a Bollywood song came to light which soon went viral on all social media platforms.

While some users liked the video of the actress, some brought up her sister Sumbul Shahid’s death, and criticized her for celebrating at a joyous occasion.

Reacting to the incident, Ushna Shah said that shortly after the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his wife shared a video of him laughing and playing a game, and people praised her courage. She soon recovered from this grief and resumed living a normal life.

Continuing, Ushna Shah argued that if our actress danced happily at a wedding a few months after her sister’s death, she should not face criticism for how she became happy so quickly because we are not aware of what a person is going through internally.

It should be noted that Bushra Ansari had received a lot of praise from the people present at the wedding for her excellent ceremonial dance moves.

It may be recalled that Bushra Ansari’s sister actress Sumbul Shahid passed away on May 6 this year after falling victim to the global epidemic Covid-19.