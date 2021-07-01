Veteran television actor and director Anwar Iqbal Baloch passes away

Family member’s reports confirm renowned veteran television actor Anwar Iqbal, 71 , is no longer alive. The exact cause of death remains unknown.

Funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered at Jamia Masjid Bait-ul-Mukarram, Hassan Square, in Karachi after Isha prayer today.

Earlier, the actor had issued a statement on Saturday requesting his fans to pray for his health and also respect his privacy during his battle with the chronic illness.

“I have been chronically ill for some time and have been getting the best treatment possible under the supervision of Karachi’s best board of doctors.”

According to the family, Anwar Iqbal Baloch will be buried in Mewa Shah Cemetery.

Anwar Iqbal’s wife had also passed away a few months ago from which he has four daughters whom he has now left mourning.

Anwar Iqbal Baloch, who rose to fame by showing the essence of acting in the drama serial ‘Shama’, has acted in countless Urdu and Sindhi dramas. Some of his remarkable works include Pul Siraat, Rista Anjana Se, and Hina Ki Khushboo.

After completing his master’s degree from Karachi University, he started his career in production in 1976.

He is also credited with making the first Balochi language film ‘Hammal O Mahganj’. The film was produced by Anwar Iqbal and he also appeared as a hero in it.

A controversy erupted after the film came to light, after which it was stopped from being screened.

Later, it was decided to release the first Balochi language film Hammal O Mahganj after 42 years on February 28, 2017. The film was made in 1975 but its release was delayed due to objections from Baloch nationalists.

Apart from acting, Anwar Iqbal, who made a name for himself in the world of acting, was also a teacher. He taught children in a private school all his life.