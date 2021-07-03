Watch Faysal Qureshi lose his temper on-air

In a recent segment of the game show, ‘Khush Raho Pakistan’, host Faysal Quraishi got instigated by a participant’s uncultured behavior which resulted in him losing his cool and walking off stage while the show was being recorded and aired live.

Faysal Quraishi hosts one of the biggest, primetime Pakistani Game Show of BOL Entertainment “Khush Raho Pakistan”. He has been hosting this game show for almost two years.

The birthday of two of the participants was being celebrated as the crowd cheered and sang the birthday song. During these celebrations, two girl participants starting hitting one of the other participants, whose birthday it was, in an unmannerly and unprofessional way.

The non-serious attitude of the participant triggered the renowned actor and he walked off the set throwing the placard on the floor. He could be heard asking “Where have these ill-mannered and uncouth people come from?” as he walked off stage.

Faysal Quraishi is known as an experienced actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry which is why he has no tolerance for frivolous behavior at work. He has appeared in many Pakistani blockbuster dramas and films such as Fitoor and Manto. Faysal Quraishi has brilliant acting skills due to which he has won many awards.