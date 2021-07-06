Double Click 728 x 90
“We must stop humiliating each other”, Armeena Khan

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 02:32 pm
Armeena Khan

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Armeena Khan has said regarding an award show held at a local hotel in Lahore, about the criticism Pakistani actresses faced for their choice of western clothes, saying that they should stop humiliating each other for their choice of dressing.

Actress Armeena Khan has shared her thoughts on the micro-blogging site Twitter about the awards show held at a local hotel in Lahore.

“I think all the actors and attendees at #HumStyleAwards looked amazing.” she tweeted.

Congratulating all the award-winning artists, the actress wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners. We must stop tearing each other down, it isn’t a good look guys. Culture and religion is a different discussion for another day.”

It is to be noted that Pakistani actresses have been under criticism for their choice of western style clothes in the recent awards show held at a local hotel in Lahore.

