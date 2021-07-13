Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

What does the rain remind Minal Khan of?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 01:11 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Minal Khan rain

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Minal Khan reminisced her memories with her late father as soon as there was downpour in Karachi.

The actress has shared a special message on her Instagram story remembering her father.

“Barish atey hi barish se juri yadein bh ajaati hain.

Miss you baba

Your favorite weather is missing you too much”, the actress wrote in her Instagram story.

It may be recalled that Mubeen Khan, the father of actresses Minal and Aiman, passed away on the last day of 2020, December 31.

Aiman Khan’s husband and actor Muneeb Butt had disclosed the news of her father’s demise to the fans via social media.

Both Minal and Aiman often share memories of their father with their fans.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Mahira Khan cosmetic surgery
16 mins ago
“Zoom in to my nose” – Mahira Khan Quashes rumours of cosmetic surgery

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Actor Mahira Khan has recently quashed rumours of cosmetic...
Lindsey Shaw
19 mins ago
Pretty Little Liars’ Lindsey Shaw apologizes after backlash over TikTok

Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned's Declassified, became teary-eyed as she apologized...
Prince William
55 mins ago
Twitter calls out the royal family after prince william’s tweet

Prince William spoke up for England's Black soccer players who had been...
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
1 hour ago
Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix lends her support to England’s players

Leigh- Anne Pinnock has expressed her solidarity for England's footballers who were...
James Gunn
2 hours ago
James Gunn claims that he is trying to make superhero movies less boring

James Gunn, a well-known filmmaker, is going to great lengths to ensure...
Ali Zafar advice
2 hours ago
Ali Zafar gives beneficial and useful advice to fans

Ali Zafar, one of the most beloved singers of Pakistan's young generation,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha
7 mins ago
Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved three public holidays on the occasion...
Mahira Khan cosmetic surgery
16 mins ago
“Zoom in to my nose” – Mahira Khan Quashes rumours of cosmetic surgery

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Actor Mahira Khan has recently quashed rumours of cosmetic...
Lindsey Shaw
19 mins ago
Pretty Little Liars’ Lindsey Shaw apologizes after backlash over TikTok

Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned's Declassified, became teary-eyed as she apologized...
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18
28 mins ago
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18

Infinix Note 10 has been launched after the successful debut of Note...