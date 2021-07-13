What does the rain remind Minal Khan of?

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Minal Khan reminisced her memories with her late father as soon as there was downpour in Karachi.

The actress has shared a special message on her Instagram story remembering her father.

“Barish atey hi barish se juri yadein bh ajaati hain.

Miss you baba

Your favorite weather is missing you too much”, the actress wrote in her Instagram story.

It may be recalled that Mubeen Khan, the father of actresses Minal and Aiman, passed away on the last day of 2020, December 31.

Aiman Khan’s husband and actor Muneeb Butt had disclosed the news of her father’s demise to the fans via social media.

Both Minal and Aiman often share memories of their father with their fans.