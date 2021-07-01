Double Click 728 x 90
What is ‘true love’ according to Mahira Khan?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 02:53 pm
Mahira Khan

Everybody’s beloved actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Mahira Khan has shared an important message on social media regarding sincerity and love.

Actress Mahira Khan shared a note highlighting virtues on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, in which a brief but important message regarding sincerity and true love has been given.

The note shared by the actress reads,

‘I can hold you accountable and still love you

you can hold me accountable and still love me

this is real energy. this is real love ‘

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

It may be recalled that Mahira Khan, a leading actress who has shown the true essence of her acting across the border in Pakistan as well as in India, has completed 10 years of stepping into the world of acting this year.

In this regard, Mahira Khan had shared a special post on her verified Instagram account a few days ago, on which she received congratulations not only from fans and Pakistani artists but also from actors from our neighboring country, India.

