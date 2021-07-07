What relationship did Zayn Malik have with late Dilip Kumar?

Bollywood megastar Dilip Kumar’s influence was not only in Pakistan and India but he also gained fame internationally.

After the demise of ‘Tragedy King’ Dilip Kumar, his unlimited fans, fellow actors and prominent political figures are expressing their grief and deep sorrow over the memorable meetings with the actor and the golden memories associated with him.

The celebrities list includes Pakistani-born British singer Zayn Malik, who also shared a memorable photo with his own grandfather Azad Malik to pay tribute to the legendary actor, Dilip Kumar.

Zayn Malik shared this photo on the photo and video app Instagram and wrote in the caption, “With my Abu Dilip Kumar.”

This post was also shared by Zayn Malik’s grandfather on his Instagram account.

The singer himself has expressed his love for Bollywood many times in the past, and has also publicly admitted that Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan is his favorite actor.