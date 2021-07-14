Which Bollywood actor does Sarwat Gilani wish to work with?

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani disclosed her biggest wish to her fans, which is attributed to Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

The actress held a question and answer session for her fans on Instagram in which a large number of her fans participated.



A fan asked Sarwat if she has any wish which has not been fulfilled yet and for which she has waited for a long time.

In response to this question, the actress said that she wants to work with Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

In response to another question asked, she said with reference to her upcoming film that she is currently working on a movie which she is very excited to announce and talk about.