Who is Deepika Padukone’s ‘Most Favourite Person’?

Indian actress and model Deepika Padukone humorously wished her husband Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

She shared a video on her Instagram account in which the couple can be seen dancing in a humorous manner.

The background music that Deepika and Ranveer can be seen dancing to is the famous dialogue of a Bigg Boss contestant Shahnaz Gul. This famous dialogue of hers was soon made into a song named ‘Tauda Kutta’.

The actress shared the video and wrote in the caption of her post, “But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta…”