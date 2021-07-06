Who is Hareem Shah touring Turkey with?

Pakistan’s controversial TikTok star and emerging young actress Hareem Shah shared a video on social media while touring Turkey.

Hareem Shah shared her new TikTok video from Turkey on the photo and video sharing app Instagram.

The video shows Hareem Shah on the streets of Turkey, enjoying the beauty of the foreign country.

“Turkey, beautiful country,” Hareem Shah wrote in the caption of the video.

The TikTok star’s video has been watched by more than 10,000 people so far. Hareem Shah, however, did not explain why she went to Turkey.

It is to be noted that the Pakistani social media personality Hareem Shah is once again in the news after she had recently confirmed her marriage and said that her husband is a PPP member of Sindh Assembly and a well-known personality.

Hareem Shah has not yet revealed the name of the Sindh Assembly member she married, but says she will reveal her husband’s name soon.

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah said that she did not become a traditional bride on her wedding day.

“No bridal shoot has anything to do with my wedding, nor have I shared any wedding photos on social media so far,” Hareem Shah said.

The actress said that she said yes two or three days after her husband’s marriage proposal, because “yes” was the voice of her heart.