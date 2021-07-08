Why does every drama of Iqra Aziz become popular?

Popular actor, host and comedian Yasir Hussain revealed why every drama of his wife Iqra Aziz becomes a hit, and also why she is appearing in less dramas.

Yasir Hussain had participated in a private TV program where he talked about his life after marriage in addition to his work.

“I told Iqra after the wedding that we should spend more time together, instead of you being on a separate shoot and I separate, it is better that we spend a year and a half together.

Yasir said that this is the reason why the couple signed up for very little work after marriage while nowadays they are not working at all. According to Yasir Hussain, Iqra doesn’t like working either.