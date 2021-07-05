Double Click 728 x 90
Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 01:08 pm
Why Our Celebrities Are Ashamed OF Our Eastern Culture?

On Sunday night, social media platforms in Pakistan were full of interesting comments and the reason was the outfits of various Pakistani artists who attended the Award ceremony.

Most of the male and female artists wore Western-style dresses on the occasion.

Social media users were so ‘lost’ in the artist’s attires that it seemed that no one was even interested in the award show.

Many users remembered Grammy Awards, Halloween and Met Gala from this award show, while some compared Pakistani artists to Indian artists.

No one liked actress Aliza Shah’s black off-shoulder dress, so someone was angry with Sabika Imam’s hairstyle. Except for a few artists, all of them were put in the dock.

Amidst western-influenced and competitive games, we don’t even realize what we lost and what we gained. We have become so numb that we don’t even realize how far we and our generation are moving away from our culture and traditions.

We may have forgotten what our civilization is. eastern clothing, which is popular all over the world, which was once our identity, is now becoming stereotyped.

We have never seen any Hollywood celebrities wearing eastern clothes in their award shows, our celebrities should also at least learn from them to honour and celebrate our eastern culture and attires which are not only a symbol of modesty but also a sign of decency.

