Why was Shah Rukh Khan called ‘Maal Gaadi’ in school?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had revealed in an interview that he was called ‘Maal Gaadi’ back in his school days. The names of King Khan, Shah Bhai and Shah were given by fans and close associates after he started working in films.

The superstar from India had told Indian media sources why he was called by the nickname attributed to him in school.

Shah Rukh Khan said that his friends back in school in Delhi used to call him a railroad train because he would run very fast like a bullet train. King Khan added that it was one of the reasons why his hair would always be on his face.

“Maal Gaadi, because I used to run very fast, like an ex­press train. It was also because my hair used to stand out in front.”

The actor narrated another incident from his childhood which depicted that he used to be very naughty. He once asked his chemistry teacher to give him good marks because he compared himself to the professor’s son. He said that he often had epilepsy and used to pretend to have a seizure and faint in class.

“I’d ‘faint’ in the classroom and the teachers had to take off their shoes for me to smell. Once, when we had a new teacher, I ‘fainted’ and the other kids convinced him that if he didn’t give me the suede shoes he was wearing, I’d die. He had to roam barefoot the rest of the day.”