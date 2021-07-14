Double Click 728 x 90
Yumna Zaidi mesmerizes fans with her latest eid outfit

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 02:03 pm
Yumna Zaidi photoshoot

Leading Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi has shared her new photos on her social media account and her beauty is being highly praised by fans and renowned showbiz personalities.

Actress Yumna Zaidi, who has an innocent face, keeps sharing her new beautiful pictures every day.

Everyone is crazy about Yumna Zaidi’s lively acting but very few people know that she is very fond of literature. The actress herself writes mystical words and shares them on her Instagram which is very much appreciated by her fans and followers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Yumna Zaidi recently shared her beautiful photos on which senior Pakistani actress Saba Faisal has commented calling her the ‘most beautiful girl’.

Saba Faisal, while commenting on one of Yumna Zaidi’s post, wrote in Punjabi, “Nee too kini soni ay”.

Leading actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry are also commenting on these pictures of the actress.

