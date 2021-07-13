“Zoom in to my nose” – Mahira Khan Quashes rumours of cosmetic surgery

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Actor Mahira Khan has recently quashed rumours of cosmetic surgery with her iconic banter.

In a recent interview, Mahira Khan touched on the misunderstandings people usually have about her, one of which is that she has undergone a nose job.

“Okay, you have got to zoom in to my nose. I have not gotten a nose job. If I had gotten a nose job, I would have been like… And Babar wouldn’t have to contour so much,” she referred to her makeup artist.

The Raees starlet then revealed that she has experienced body image issues just like any other woman. There are days when she feels depressed and anxious about her looks and body image.

“It would be a lie if I said that I struggle with body image issues. But I can empathise with body image issues. Everyone’s on social media, you don’t need to be a celebrity to go through that. Because the kind of images we are constantly putting out is unreal,” Mahira confessed.

“I struggle with a lot of other things. I struggle with anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself. Like, I used to be able to laugh and talk and be funny, whatever my sense of humour was. And now everything, even a caption, is taken and blown out of proportion, so it kind of makes you cagey,” explained the actress.