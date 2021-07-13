Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

“Zoom in to my nose” – Mahira Khan Quashes rumours of cosmetic surgery

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 04:23 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Mahira Khan cosmetic surgery

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Actor Mahira Khan has recently quashed rumours of cosmetic surgery with her iconic banter.

In a recent interview, Mahira Khan touched on the misunderstandings people usually have about her, one of which is that she has undergone a nose job.

“Okay, you have got to zoom in to my nose. I have not gotten a nose job. If I had gotten a nose job, I would have been like… And Babar wouldn’t have to contour so much,” she referred to her makeup artist.

The Raees starlet then revealed that she has experienced body image issues just like any other woman. There are days when she feels depressed and anxious about her looks and body image.

“It would be a lie if I said that I struggle with body image issues. But I can empathise with body image issues. Everyone’s on social media, you don’t need to be a celebrity to go through that. Because the kind of images we are constantly putting out is unreal,” Mahira confessed.

“I struggle with a lot of other things. I struggle with anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself. Like, I used to be able to laugh and talk and be funny, whatever my sense of humour was. And now everything, even a caption, is taken and blown out of proportion, so it kind of makes you cagey,” explained the actress.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Lindsey Shaw
19 mins ago
Pretty Little Liars’ Lindsey Shaw apologizes after backlash over TikTok

Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned's Declassified, became teary-eyed as she apologized...
Prince William
55 mins ago
Twitter calls out the royal family after prince william’s tweet

Prince William spoke up for England's Black soccer players who had been...
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
1 hour ago
Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix lends her support to England’s players

Leigh- Anne Pinnock has expressed her solidarity for England's footballers who were...
James Gunn
2 hours ago
James Gunn claims that he is trying to make superhero movies less boring

James Gunn, a well-known filmmaker, is going to great lengths to ensure...
Ali Zafar advice
2 hours ago
Ali Zafar gives beneficial and useful advice to fans

Ali Zafar, one of the most beloved singers of Pakistan's young generation,...
3 hours ago
Shaniera Akram Schools Minal Khan about road safety After Her Car Video Went Viral

Famed social media activist Shaniera Akram doesn't think unsafe driving and defying...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha
7 mins ago
Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved three public holidays on the occasion...
Lindsey Shaw
19 mins ago
Pretty Little Liars’ Lindsey Shaw apologizes after backlash over TikTok

Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned's Declassified, became teary-eyed as she apologized...
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18
28 mins ago
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18

Infinix Note 10 has been launched after the successful debut of Note...
Iraq: At least 60 Killed In COVID Ward Fire At Hospital
34 mins ago
Iraq: At least 60 Killed In COVID Ward Fire At Hospital

A fire at a coronavirus hospital in the southern Iraqi city of...